Germany have snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain in the opening match of the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, Lea Schuller popping up with an equaliser late on to salvage a result for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side.
Spain looked to be on course for victory following Alexia Putellas’ goal early in the second half, with the Barcelona star capitalising on a skewed back pass from Lena Oberdorf to dink over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
Badly depleted by Covid and injuries, Die Nationalelf seemed unlikely to salvage the situation against a Spanish side which had gone over 25 hours without conceding a goal.
With two minutes of normal time remaining, however, tenacious work from Maximiliane Rall set up Schuller to rifle home from inside the area.
England face Canada next up, with the Lionesses set to take on Spain on Sunday at Carrow Road and Germany next Wednesday at Molineux.
