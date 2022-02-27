Gremio midfielder Mathias Villasanti was hit in the head by a rock after Internacional hooligans attacked his team bus.

The bus was met by opposition fans when it approached the Beira-Rio stadium on Saturday.

Windows of the bus were put through with rocks, and several Gremio players were injured. Villasanti was taken to hospital after he was struck in the head.

Gremio's official Twitter account said: “Right now, all attention is focused on the situation of the athlete Villasanti, who was hit in the face by a stone, like other members of the delegation who are injured.”

The club confirmed later that the Paraguayan had suffered cerebral concussion and cranial trauma, and was being treated for cuts to the face. He also had a hip injury. He was expected to spend the night in hospital.

A video showed the incident, with at least one rock seen to be thrown, with Gremio staff later pictured holding the item. It also shows the player with bandages on his face and head.

The game between Internacional and Gremio was postponed.

Internacional said that two people had been arrested following examination of CCTV, and that they would support investigations into the attack.

Their statement read: “Internacional strongly repudiates all types of violence and reinforces the importance of #PeaceInFootball.”

