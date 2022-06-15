The 2022 Golden Boy nominations were released on Wednesday with 10 Premier League players nominated.

The award - presented by Tuttosport - recognises the best young players across Europe aged 21 or under for performances across the calendar year. Previous winners include Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial.

Ad

Barcelona midfielder, Pedri (19), who won the award last year, has been nominated again; while Liverpool and Manchester United have two nominees apiece of the 10 players from the Premier League who got the nod.

Football Rashford and Tomori in? The 23 England players who should go to Qatar 01/04/2022 AT 14:46

Harvey Elliott (19) and Fabio Carvalho (19) - both formerly of Fulham - are the Anfield duo up for the award and they will go up against Old Trafford pair Amad Diallo (19) and Anthony Elanga (20).

Carvalho moved to Anfield this summer after a breakout season in the Championship with 10 goals and 8 assists in 36 games, and Elliott made a strong start to the season - playing in the first six games - but a serious injury against Leeds interrupted his campaign.

Elanga represented a positive for Manchester United in an otherwise a disappointing season, playing 21 games and contributing to four goals, and Diallo spent the second half of the season on loan at Rangers.

The other notable Premier League nominees include Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt (20) and Wolves pair Fabio Silva (19) and Ki-Jana Hoever (20).

The three other players that make up the Premier League contingent were on loan last season. Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr (19), was loaned back to FC Metz after signing for Spurs last summer, Brighton's Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, who spent the campaign at Union SG, and Manchester City's Yan Couto (20), who represented Braga.

There are three British players overseas who have been nominated: Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham (18), PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke (20) and Bologna's Aaron Hickey (20).

Bellingham played 32 league games and was involved in 11 goals from midfield last season and full-back Hickey has become a mainstay for Bologna in Serie A this year, playing in 36 games and scoring 5 goals. Madueke - a youth team player at Tottenham - continues to impress in the Eredivisie.

The favourites for the award this year are thought to be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (19) and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala (19).

The Frenchman has won La Liga and the Champions League - playing 37 games across all competitions - in his first season in Madrid, while Musiala, who has 15 caps for Germany, scored eight goals in 40 games for Bayern as the Bavarian club picked up a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Bundesliga Dortmund's title charge dented with draw on the road at Koln 20/03/2022 AT 17:46