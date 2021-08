Football

'He is a beast' - Blues defender Antonio Rudiger heaps praise on Chelsea transfer target Romelu Lukaku

“He is a beast. He is someone who is very strong who has showed that in Italy in the past two years. He did very well over there and also with his national team. He is a goalscorer and a top striker,” Antonio Rudiger is a huge fan of Romelu Lukaku, who is on the brink of making a move to Chelsea from Inter Milan

