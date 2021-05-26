Two retired police officers and an ex-solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice following the Hillsborough disaster have been acquitted.

Former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, the force’s ex-detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and lawyer Peter Metcalf, were accused of being involved in a process of altering officers' statements to minimise the blame on South Yorkshire Police.

Ninety-six Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Euro 2020 England squad announcement - White's shock call, who's in and out? YESTERDAY AT 06:56

The three men had denied perverting the course of justice and Judge William Davis ruled they had no case to answer because a non-statutory enquiry was not a "course of public justice" that could be perverted.

Liverpool issued a statement on the club website noting the latest developments with "huge disappointment".

"While it would not be our place, legally or otherwise, to comment on those proceedings as they pertain to individuals, it is incumbent on us to forcefully point out that the 96 victims, their families, survivors and all those who suffered as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy have continuously been failed in their pursuit for justice," the club said.

"We salute all those who have campaigned for justice. They have been let down yet again.

"We have a situation in which 96 people were unlawfully killed and yet no individual or group has been deemed legally culpable for their deaths."

The Premier League club emphasised that the behaviour of Liverpool fans was not a contributory factor in the disaster - "a truth for which the bereaved families had to fight for over a quarter of a century".

Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the disaster, said the ruling was "an absolute mockery" and a "shambles".

Police at first blamed the disaster on drunken fans, an explanation always rejected by survivors, relatives of the victims and the wider Liverpool community who spent years fighting to find out what had happened.

Later inquests and an independent inquiry absolved the fans of any responsibility.

Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield, who was in charge of police operations at Hillsborough, was found not guilty of manslaughter in 2019.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Euro 2020 Southgate to name provisional Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, Trent 'set to be included' YESTERDAY AT 21:21