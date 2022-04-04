Rodrigo De Paul says that Lionel Messi’s footballing brain will be a massive advantage for Argentina at the World Cup.

As Argentina head to Qatar , the thought on everyone’s mind will be if it’ll be the last opportunity for Lionel Messi to add the World Cup trophy to his cabinet.

Ad

He was closest to lifting the World Cup back in 2014, when Argentina made it to the final, but fell short after conceding a goal in extra-time, giving Germany their fourth title.

Ligue 1 'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links 12 HOURS AGO

Despite having never won the trophy, Messi’s Argentine teammate thinks that he has nothing left to prove.

“Firstly, Messi doesn't need anything else, after everything he has given to football to put him there at the top.

“I don't have much of an opinion about what is happening to him in Paris, because I don't live there from day to day, but I can tell you about what he does in the national team. He is happy with Argentina. He is our leader, we follow him.”

Similar to everyone else, De Paul is unsure as to whether Messi will truly retire after Qatar. According to him, the PSG star, who will be 35 after the tournament’s completion, can play as long as he wants.

“He will surely talk to us, he will be going to his fifth World Cup and will give us advice, a word of encouragement because that experience carries a lot of weight right now. I hope Messi enjoys it and he doesn't suffer from it.

“[W]e'll see if it's his last World Cup or not, that's for him to decide. He can really continue playing as long as he wants to because he's at another level, his head works faster than any other human being's, so we'll all try to make him enjoy this World Cup.”

In the group stages, Argentina will face off against Poland, where we will see Messi go head-to-head with Robert Lewandowski, as well as Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

The group should be quite easy for Argentina to top, however, De Paul is managing expectations, telling GOAL that the best teams will be competing.

“We are looking forward to it, but with measured ambition, because there are seven or eight candidates, but we go with hope, knowing that only one country can be world champion.

“It is a difficult group. The three rivals that Argentina will have to play have different ways of playing and different styles, we will have to adapt.”

In 2018, Argentina managed to get out of the groups, but suffered a 4-3 loss to eventual champions France in the round of 16. Since then, the national team has played a lot better, looking more cohesive, and becoming one of the more well-rounded national sides.

“We are very excited because of the journey made after 2018. In the last four years, things have been done very well, we are all together, with the coach as well. We won a Copa America, 31 games without losing,” said De Paul.

“We will try to reach the last day. Above all because we want to give that to the fans. We have to give belief to a country in which there are always more negative things than positive. By giving that to people, we win.”

Transfers Barca weigh up forward options, and don’t rule out Enrique to Man Utd - Paper Round 28/03/2022 AT 22:21