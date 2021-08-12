Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has warned potential suitors for Aaron Ramsdale that he is an “expensive” goalkeeper and that he has no “intention to sell.”

The Blades number one is understood to be a target for Arsenal, though The Athletic has reported that the move is on the brink of breaking down as the two clubs cannot agree a transfer fee.

Ramsdale’s stock is high, despite suffering back to back relegation from the Premier League with Bournemouth and then his boyhood club.

Premier League 'Anything is possible' - Arteta hopeful of more signings before end of transfer window 7 HOURS AGO

Although not yet capped as a full international, the former England Under-21 keeper spent Euro 2020 on the bench with the senior team after being called up as an injury replacement for Dean Henderson.

He started United’s first game of the Championship season, a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham, and the former Chelsea midfielder is not willing to let him leave Bramall Lane.

"I don't have any intention to sell him," said Jokanovic.

He will be in my starting 11 for the next game. He is a very good keeper and I am really happy working with him. He's a really expensive keeper too.

The Premier League transfer window closes at 11pm on 31 August.

Premier League Predicting the Premier League table: where will your team finish? 9 HOURS AGO