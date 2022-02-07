Sergio Aguero has discussed the heart problem which forced his retirement late last year, saying the chip used to monitor his condition makes him feel “like Iron Man”.

Having experienced discomfort in his chest during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Alaves in October, Aguero was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia – or irregular heartbeat – and forced to announce his early retirement in December. He was limited to only six appearances for the Blaugrana, having made what he described as a “dream” move in the summer after a decade at Manchester City.

Ad

Speaking in a Twitch live stream, Aguero explained that, when he was taken to hospital following the Alaves game, he underestimated the severity of the situation. “When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that it was going to be fine,” he said.

Liga Aguero's cardiologist explains reasons behind his retirement after heart problems 16/12/2021 AT 14:37

“But when I got to the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a bunch of monitors around me, I realised something was wrong. And after two days in the hospital, I started to get nervous.”

Revealing that he now has an implant which monitors his condition, Aguero joked that it makes him feel like he’s in the Marvel Universe. “I have a chip here [pointing to his chest]. At night I give off colored lights, I’m like Iron Man.

“I have a chip, crazy. And if my heart speeds up, it notifies the doctor.”

Aguero also made light of the operation to insert the implant, saying: “‘Come on Thursday I have to put the chip in you,’ the doctor told me. He prepared a needle, pricked me.

“And after a while I see that he takes out a blade, a little knife. And he says to me: ‘Does it hurt? This doesn’t cut well’, and it changes. Like when you eat the roast and you want a serrated knife!”

The comments suggest Aguero has been able to find the humour in a horrible situation, having given an emotional press conference in December announcing his retirement. “It’s a very difficult moment,” he said at the time. “The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health.

“When they did the first physical test on me in the clinic, the medical staff called me to tell me there was a very big possibility that I wouldn’t be able to keep playing. From that point I was processing it all but it wasn’t easy. One of the doctors told me straight up: ‘That’s enough’.

“I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible. I have dreamt about playing football since I was five years old and I first touched a ball. I never thought I would get to Europe, so I want to show my gratitude to everyone regardless of where I trained.

“I’m proud of the career I’ve had and I am fortunate it is happening to me now rather than before. I don’t know what awaits me in the next life but I know there are a lot of people who love me and want the best for me.”

Liga 'In hearts of every Argentine' - Football world reacts as Aguero announces retirement 15/12/2021 AT 12:13