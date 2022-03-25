Christian Eriksen has discussed what will be an emotional return to action for the Denmark national team, and spoke about the strain which his recent health issues have had on his family.

Ad

It has been a tumultuous time for Eriksen, who was able to continue his career after being fitted with an ICD (a heart-starting device).

World Cup Qualification UEFA ‘Today there is great disappointment’ – Inside Europe on Italy’s failure to qualify AN HOUR AGO

However, that came at a price with Inter Milan forced to release the Dane due to strict Italian rules which prevent players with heart conditions competing in elite sport, prompting his move to Brentford

He also exclusively told Eurosport about the support he has had received from his family, and being able to play football with an ICD.

He said: “As I’ve said before, it’s a strange experience to have had, because I have no side-effects, except the ICD.

“People outside have a lot of emotions; you’ve got emotions and my family have got emotions.

Christian Eriksen Image credit: Getty Images

“It’s been three months where we’ve just been together as a family and getting that up and running again.”

The Brentford midfielder admitted there was plenty of trepidation regarding his return to action, but says that everyone is now on the same page in backing his desire to play at the highest level once again.

“Sabrina, the kids, my parents, and parents-in-law had to get used to the fact that I’m here. The thought of me not being here needs to go.

“I’m here, I’m staying here. That thought needs to get into them. That took some time.

“So, I think it was healthy for us to have that time together, for these thoughts to fall into the right place and start trusting each other. I started trusting my heart and the ICD and so did Sabrina.”

Denmark face the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday evening at 7.45pm UK time, before hosting Serbia in another friendly in Copenhagen next Tuesday.

Football Eriksen ready to 'close chapter' on collapse as he returns for Denmark AN HOUR AGO