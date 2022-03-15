Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen, 30, was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator - a type of pacemaker - after collapsing on the pitch against Finland last summer.

He joined Brentford in January and made his first appearance for the club on February 26.

He has now been named in Denmark’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Serbia later this month.

Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as group winners and Eriksen spoke of his desire to play in the tournament before signing for Brentford.

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar," he said. "I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along.

"It’s a goal, a dream, whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.”

Eriksen has made three Premier League appearances for Brentford, starting their last two games.

“For me it was not a gamble. I was pretty convinced he could help us,” said Frank.

“If he can do that he will be a fantastic signing, maybe the best-ever for Brentford. For me, I knew it was not a bad injury he had. It was a heart condition so he wouldn’t have lost any speed.

“There was, of course, a mental issue. We had a lot of talks about that, but when he is saying ‘I want to play at the World Cup’, you know he is pretty calm and clear about what he wants.”

