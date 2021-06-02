Bukayo Saka’ first England goal helped England to scrape a 1-0 victory in a low key friendly against Austria at the Riverside in Middlesbrough.

Fringe players Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Saka all turned in energetic performances in the first half, but the best chance fell to Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner.

In the second England asserted control through Grealish, and good work from him, Harry Kane and Jesse Lingard set up Saka to give England the lead. Austria almost equalised soon after as Marcel Sabitzer hit the bar from the edge of the penalty area, before Michael Gregoritsch put a simple header wide in the dying minutes and substitute Ben White cleared off the line in injury time.

England will return to the Riverside Stadium to play Romania on Sunday.

More to follow...

