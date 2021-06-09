Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored as Portugal completed their preparations for Euro 2020 with a 4-0 friendly win over Israel.

Fernando Santos picked Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva for the first time following the Champions League final and this helped the 2016 European champions produce a dominant display.

Portugal controlled the first half, but had to wait for the opener which came after 43 minutes when Cancelo set up Fernandes for a low finish. Ronaldo scored a second moments later after being played through on goal by Fernandes.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Israel at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition, on Ju Image credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo was withdrawn with 20 minutes left, with Cancelo and Fernandes scoring a third and fourth near the end as Portugal coasted to a comfortable victory that sets them up nicely for their opening fixture of Euro 2020 against Hungary next Tuesday.

TALKING POINT - Bruno Fernandes-Cristiano Ronaldo partnership key for Portugal

On the basis of this performance, Fernandes and Ronaldo are very much on the same wavelength. The majority of Portugal’s attacking play flowed through the pair. The duo will be key for Santos at Euro 2020. In fact, Portugal’s chances at the tournament could depend on Fernandes and Ronaldo finding top form (and keeping fit). One wonders if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched this match and whether he has any thoughts on Ronaldo’s future this summer...

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 9: Bruno Fernandes of Portugal and Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Israel at Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 9, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joao Cancelo (Portugal)

Cancelo enjoyed a successful season with Manchester City and it seems he will be just as important to Portugal at this summer’s Euros. The 27-year-old was deployed on the right side and gave Portugal a way to get out from the back. He set up Fernandes for the opening goal, scored a stunning goal of his own late on and was productive throughout. Fernandes and Ronaldo also played well, but nobody in red shone as brightly as the City full back.

Portugal's defender Joao Cancelo (L) is challenged by Israel's midfielder Neta Lavi during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Israel at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 football competit Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Portugal - Silva 5, Cancelo 9, Dias 7, Pepe 6, Mendes 7, Neves 6, Carvalho 7, Fernandes 8, Ronaldo 7, Jota 5, B.Silva 5. Subs - Moutinho 6, Danilo 6, Sanches 6, Goncalves 5, Silva 6, Guedes 4.

Israel - Marciano 7, Arad 5, Dgani 6, Tibi 4, Dasa 5, Menachem 5, Natcho 5, Lavi 4, Kinda 5, Solomon 4, Zahavi 6. Subs - Abu Fani 3, Zargary, 4 Baltaxa 3, Abu Hanna 3, Khalaila 3, Malede 3.

KEY MOMENTS

43’ GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Israel: Portugal have made the breakthrough and it's Fernandes who has found the back of the net! Cancelo got down the right side, cuts the pass back to Fernandes and the Manchester United attack slides a low finish past Marciano!

44’ GOAL! Portugal 2-0 Israel: A second goal in two minutes for Portugal! Fernandes drives forward, he waits and waits and waits for Ronaldo to get back onside, the pass finally comes and Ronaldo squeezes the low finish underneath Marciano and into the net!

86’ GOAL! Portugal 3-0 Israel: What a strike! Cancelo has been the best player on the pitch and he has now capped his performance with a goal! He cut inside off the right side and curled a powerful strike in at the far post! Brilliant, brilliant goal by the Man City full back.

90+2’ GOAL! Portugal 4-0 Israel: It's a fourth goal for Portugal and that's a wonderful strike from Fernandes who finds the back of the net from the edge of the box! The goalkeeper had no chance with that. The Manchester United midfielder has played very well here.

KEY STATS

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 104 goals in 175 appearances for Portugal.

Portugal have lost just two of their last 25 games in all competitions.

