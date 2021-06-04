Italy gave their fans the perfect send-off ahead of the European Championships with a 4-0 victory against the Czech Republic in Bologna.

Ciro Immobile scored the first after 23 minutes, cutting in to shoot a deflected effort inside the near post, and another inadvertent ricochet helped Nicolo Barella to double the advantage before the interval.

The two second half goals were far more spectacular. First Lorenzo Insigne finished with aplomb after a perfect through-ball from Immobile and then Insigne found Domenico Berardi alone in the right hand side of the area and he waited for reserved goalkeeper Jriri Pavlenka to go to ground before scooping the ball over him.

Italy open the tournament against Turkey on Friday, while the Czech Republic first play Scotland on Monday.

