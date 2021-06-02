It was a frustrating summer start for Scotland as they couldn't hold on to a lead, drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in the Algarve.

In a poor quality game where neither side could retain any kind of quality possession, the Scots struck twice: firstly through centre-half Jack Hendry from range and then from super-sub Kevin Nisbet to sandwich Memphis Depay's volleyed leveller, but the Barcelona-bound forward had the last laugh, as his pin-point free kick equalised at the last to deny the Tartans a famous win.

Scotland, heavily depleted after a Covid outbreak ruled out six of their key players, including John McGinn, Stephen O'Donnell and first-choice goalkeeper David Marshall, rose to the challenge and made the most of a poor Dutch display, but they let the lead slip as the Oranje threw men forwards in desperation.

International friendlies Scotland leave six players at training camp after Fleck’s positive Covid test 5 HOURS AGO

As the Dutch switched up their shape to a back four in the dying embers of the game, the Scotsmen held firm as their opponents threw the kitchen sink at them, with deputies Hendry and Liam Cooper performing brilliantly alongside stalwart Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, but it was Depay's brilliance that shone brightest, and neither side will be best pleased with their performances tonight.

It is a sucker punch for Steve Clarke's men, but they must pick themselves up once more if they are to compete in the upcoming Championships. For the Dutch, there is much to do under Frank de Boer.

TALKING POINT - SCOTS CHOKE YET AGAIN

It just seems to happen every time they play.

Their performance wasn't the best, they were carried by Robertson and Tierney, and they've thrown away what would have been a fabulous win.

Instead, they reel after an unfortunate blow; Depay's free kick was wonderful, but the lead-up foul to it was questionable, and many Scotland fans will feel aggrieved at the decision.

However, it doesn't excuse the careless defending on the edge of the area, with too many fouls being committed in the final third, ultimately giving the Dutch a route back into the game, gifting them an undeserved draw.

Scotland players celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Holland: Krul 6, Timber 6, de Vrij 6, de Ligt 6, Dumfries 7, de Roon 6, Wijnaldum 6, de Jong 6, Wijndal 7, Depay 7, Weghorst 5, Klassen 6, Gravenberch 6, van Aanholt 6, Berghuis 6, Promes 6.

Scotland: Gordon 6, Turnbull 5, Cooper 7. Hendry 7, Tierney 8, Christie 6, McGregor 6, Robertson 7, Armstrong 6, Dykes 6, Forrest 5, Gallagher 6, Nisbet 7, Fraser 6, McKenna 6. Taylor 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KIERAN TIERNEY, SCOTLAND

Another outstanding performance from the Arsenal man.

Tenacity, work-rate, defensive nous and attacking output, the boy has it all, and he really drove his country forwards this evening.

He made two last-ditch challenges to save certain goals in the second half, and steamed forwards on the overlap to aid Andy Robertson numerically down the left.

Thoroughly deserved man of the match, and thoroughly deserved to be on the winning side of a poor game. The best player by a mile.

KEY MOMENTS

10': Tierney from range! Krul scrambling, but wide. #

10': GOAL! It's Jack Hendry this time! What a start for Scotland! They rob the Dutch who are caught trying to play out, and the centre-back steps in and hits it! 1-0.

17': GOAL! Depay, off the left peg, on the edge of the area, so much space, he got away from Turnbull. and he fires the Netherlands level.

63': GOAL! Instant impact! Kevin Nisbet! Lovely play down the left from Scotland, Armstrong feeds Robertson on the overlap, and a beautiful cross to the back post from the captain, and the substitute nets his first international goal.

89': GOAL! Brilliant from Depay! Right in the top corner. An outstanding goal.

KEY STAT

Kevin Nisbet scored with his first touch of the game since coming on, in only his second international game for Scotland.

Euro 2020 Blind takes risks to get ready for Euro 2020 28/05/2021 AT 20:19