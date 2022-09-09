Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Gabriel Martinelli have all been left out of Brazil’s upcoming squad ahead of the September international break.

The three players have been key to Arsenal’s early success this season as the Gunners have fired themselves to the top of the table after six matches.

Ad

Forward’s Jesus and Martinelli have contributed to nine of the Gunners’ 14 goals so far this season, whilst Gabriel also snatched a late winner in a comeback win against Fulham in August, following a mistake at the back that led to Mitrovic’s opener.

Europa League Arsenal open Europa League campaign with win after debut goal from Marquinhos A DAY AGO

All three have been included in Brazil head coach Tite’s squad over the past year, and it is understood their notable absences is to provide opportunities for other players during the World Cup warm-up friendlies later this month.

Flamengo striker Pedro, who has scored 12 goals in the Copa Libertadores this season, has been included as a replacement for Jesus.

Juventus and Roma defenders, Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibaez, have also been called up for the first time.

Other notable absences include Aston Villa’s Phillipe Coutinho and legendary defender Dani Alves.

Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have made the cut, as have Manchester United summer signings Casemiro and Antony.

Brazil are scheduled to face Ghana and Tunisia later this month in their final matches before the World Cup.

They have been drawn in Group G for the tournament in Qatar and will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Europa League Arsenal, Man Utd hold minute's silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II YESTERDAY AT 18:28