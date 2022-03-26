England notched up their third straight win as they saw off a tough Switzerland side 2-1 at Wembley, in a match where Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their international debuts.

Switzerland silenced the home crowd as they took the lead after 22 minutes, courtesy of Breel Embolo. The forward jumped highest to meet Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross from deep and sent a header past Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner.

Switzerland's striker Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the international friendly football match between England and Switzerland at Wembley stadium in north London on March 26, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

The goal galvanised the Swiss as a couple of minutes later, Fabian Frei’s shot from inside the area was tipped onto the crossbar by a diving Pickford.

Despite Switzerland looking like the side more likely to score, a poor mistake by Frei was punished right on the stroke of half-time. The centre-back was dispossessed in a dangerous area, and Luke Shaw fired a shot from the edge of the box into the roof of the net to get England back on level terms.

Then, with fifteen minutes to go, England were awarded a penalty after Stephen Zuber was adjudged to handle the ball in the box. After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot.

Harry Kane then made no mistake, slotting in the penalty into the bottom-left corner to score his 49th England goal and seal the win for the Three Lions.

TALKING POINT - England edge a tough test

Although this game was an international friendly and was lacking a competitive edge, a much-rotated England side were tested by the Swiss this evening at Wembley. It was never going to be easy against an outfit that were pretty much full-strength and had not lost since the European Championships last summer.

It was the perfect chance to experiment with a back-three by Gareth Southgate. However, at times, the defence did not look comfortable in the first half, and Switzerland were unlucky not to score a second goal. Murat Yakin's side twice hit the woodwork.

England's defender Luke Shaw (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the international friendly football match between England and Switzerland at Wembley stadium in north London on March 26, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Luckily for Southgate, some positives were that the wing-backs were encouraged to get up the pitch, which caused some issues out wide, and Luke Shaw's equaliser just before the break was fantastic.

The England boss then switched back to his more familiar back-four in the second-half, and it definitely gave his side more of a foothold in the game.

In terms of individual performances worth noting, Conor Gallagher looked good in the middle of the park, and Jordan Pickford made two fantastic key saves. It was also a proud moment for Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and especially Tyrick Mitchell, as the trio received the honour of representing the Three Lions for the first time.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford in action for England against Switzerland at Wembley. Credit: Getty Images Image credit: Eurosport

The England goalkeeper produced an assured display once again between the posts, making some crucial saves to keep any more goals going in during the first half.

The best of the lot was in the 24th minute, as he made a fingertip stop to tip Fabian Frei's shot onto the crossbar. He also made another key stop from Ricardo Rodriguez's shot from distance ten minutes later.

Although his league form may be worse than Aaron Ramsdale's is, Pickford tonight showed why he has to remain England's No.1 for the time being. He is without a doubt a key player in this side.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Pickford 7, Guehi 6, Coady 6, White 6, Walker-Peters 6, Shaw 7, Gallagher 7, Henderson 6, Foden 6, Mount 6, Kane 7. Subs: Bellingham 6, Grealish 6, Rice 6, Sterling 6, Watkins 6, Mitchell 6.

Switzerland: Omlin 6, Rodriguez 6, Frei 6, Akanji 6, Widmer 6, Xhaka 6, Freuler 6, Vargas 6, Shaqiri 7, Steffen 6, Embolo 7. Subs: Mbabu 6, Zuber 5, Sow 6, Gavranovic 6, Zeqiri 6, Aebischer 6.

KEY MOMENTS

22’ - GOAL! (Breel Embolo) - Switzerland strike first! Breel Embolo heads in Xherdan Shaqiri's deep cross from the right! The header sails beyond Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner. Ben White got completely out-jumped there and Luke Shaw did not do enough to stop the cross.. The referee checks with the VAR for a possible offside in the build-up but the check is complete and the goal stands!

24’ - OFF THE BAR! - Frei hits a fizzing shot from inside the area and it smacks against the upright! England are rattled here! Replays show that Pickford just about got a touch to the ball to tip it onto the bar. Big save!

36’ - OFF THE POST! - Switzerland hit the woodwork again! This time it was directly from a corner. Kane was guarding the near post but it made no difference as the ball cannons back off the frame of the goal! Gallagher hacks the ball clear very quickly but the danger is not over - Rodriguez picks the ball up from 25-yards and hits one from distance, and Pickford tips the ball away. The rebound then falls to Embolo, but he drags his shot wide of the far post.

45’ - GOAL! (Luke Shaw) - The Three Lions are back on terms seconds before half-time! It was a bad mistake from Frei that gifted England this chance. He was caught in possession by Walker-Peters, who then played in Gallagher at the edge of the box. He squares it across goal - Mount leaves it for Shaw to hit, and hit it he does. His strike from the edge of the area flies in to the roof of the net!

76’ - PENALTY FOR ENGLAND! - The corner comes in, and the ball touches the arm of Zuber! His back was to the play, but it could be argued that his arm was not in a natural position. It is referred to VAR, and they tell the referee to check the pitchside monitor. He gives the penalty!

KEY STATS

Luke Shaw has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight appearances for England (2 goals, 4 assists), with both of his goals for the Three Lions coming at Wembley.

Harry Kane has now scored 49 goals for England (level with Bobby Charlton), only Wayne Rooney (53) has scored more goals for the Three Lions.

