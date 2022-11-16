Lionel Messi continued his fantastic goalscoring form for Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup warm-up win over United Arab Emirates.

Messi, 35, now has 10 goals in his last four international matches after netting Argentina’s third in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

He also has multiple goal contributions in five straight games after setting up the opener for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

World Cup Messi expects England, France and Brazil to be Argentina's main rivals A DAY AGO

Angel di Maria scored twice for the two-time World Cup champions, including a brilliant volley, and Joaquin Correa added the fifth.

Argentina are among the favourites in Qatar but their hopes may depend on Messi, who has been in sparkling form for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

He showed his trademark quick feet for his goal, dragging the ball past a defender from Di Maria's pass and then firing into the far corner.

Messi had set up Alvaraz in the 17th minute with a ball across goal after being played through.

Di Maria scored the second with a well-taken low volley from a deep cross from the left.

The Juventus winger then added another when he jinked past the goalkeeper in calm fashion.

Di Maria and Alvarez both came off at half-time and substitute Correa scored Argentina's fifth in the 60th minute.

Argentina play their first World Cup game against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Elsewhere, Croatia beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 thanks to a late goal from substitute Andrej Kramaric.

Croatia were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and face Morocco in their opener on November 23.

- - -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Exclusive - Mac Allister says he ‘suffered and cried’ as he adapted to Premier League YESTERDAY AT 10:12