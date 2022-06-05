Lionel Messi scored all five goals as Argentina thrashed Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner becomes the first Argentina player to hit five in a game since 1942.

Messi scored his first goal of the evening at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, firing his spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Argentina continued to dominate against the side positioned 110 in FIFA world rankings and Messi grabbed his second on the stroke of half-time.

The PSG forward latched onto a pass from Papu Gomez and rifled his shot into the top corner from close range.

Two minutes into the second half and Messi sealed a hat-trick with another simple finish as he met right-back Nahuel Molina's cross and turned in from point-blank range.

Messi's fourth came in the 71st minute, rounding goalkeeper Matvei Igonen before slotting his finish away.

The 34-year-old then finished off his evening in style by scoring Argentina's fifth and final goal of the night five minutes later when firing in a rebound after Paulo Dybala had seen a shot blocked.

The result caps off a productive week for Argentina who beat European champions Italy 3-0 in Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

