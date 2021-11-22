In case you hadn’t heard, Mauricio Pochettino is a man in demand.

But would Pochettino be ready to leave PSG midway through the season? Would he even leave at all?

To find out we got in touch with our colleague Maxime Dupuis from Eurosport France.

Would Pochettino leave PSG now?

The first question is the most pressing for United fans. Would Pochettino leave PSG at this moment in time?

If he is free and willing to leave now then it makes things easier for United as they can just have Michael Carrick take charge until a deal for Pochettino can be worked out. Otherwise they will have to bring in an interim, with former United defender Laurent Blanc rumoured to be the first choice

“I don't think so,” Dupuis says when asked about the possibility of Pochettino leaving in-season.

Mauricio Pochettino Image credit: Getty Images

“Even if things aren't going so well at PSG, where he can't make his mark, as he explained at length in L'Equipe on Friday , I think he'll make it to the end of the season.

“I think he will finish the season. Tuchel left during the season because the situation was becoming untenable in human terms. This is not the case.”

So… at the end of the season?

“At the end of the season? It's possible, if things don't improve on the pitch. And if Paris doesn't perform in UCL.”

Why would he leave?

So that certainly sounds promising for United fans.

But the fact that Pochettino would be so willing to leave, is that a problem for them?

“I don't think so,” when asked if things at PSG have been going so terribly it would push him out the door.

Mauricio Pochettino during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against RB Leipzig. Image credit: Getty Images

“But, today, I'm not sure that being at Manchester United is a better/safer, etc. job than being in Paris.”

It’s hard to argue with Dupuis although Solskjaer clearly had pretty good job security for a lengthy period of time despite not winning anything.

How would PSG feel about him leaving?

So what’s the reaction in Paris if Pochettino does go to United? It’s not exactly harmonious in Paris at the moment, so would there be joy?

“No. Not at all,” Dupuis says quickly.

If he leaves less than one year after his arrival, it would be a mess and a big problem for Leonardo, the sporting director.

“He didn't want to work with Tuchel anymore. Pochettino came. If he leaves, it means that the problem is not only on the field but also off it.

“And, in a way, this would give justification to Tuchel who explained that coaching PSG requires doing a lot of other things on the side - sort of like being a sports minister.”

Leonardo, le directeur sportif du PSG Image credit: Getty Images

Again, that’s good news for the United fans. Pochettino is far from damaged goods and clearly is having a positive effect on the club, even if not everyone thinks so. PSG are just a difficult club to manage with all those egos.

However, it is worth pointing out that one problem could be that if PSG are reluctant to lose him then they may well fight harder and drag their heels in to keep him.

For reference Pochettino’s contract with PSG runs until 2023.

Who could replace him?

And what about a potential replacement? Could either Zinedine Zidane or Didier Deschamps be a possibility? Despite their Marseille connections?

“My personal feeling is that there is no chance for Zidane, who is waiting for the French national team,” says Dupuis.

“And for Deschamps, he won’t leave France until after the World Cup (for Zidane!) so he’s out for now.”

