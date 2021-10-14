Jamal Musiala says he has no regrets playing his international career for the Germany national team instead of England.

He made his senior Germany debut coming off the bench in the 79th minute in a 3-0 win against Iceland in March.

Three months later he became the youngest German player to feature in a major tournament in a 2–2 draw with Hungary at Euro 2020 and now has nine senior caps. He scored his first Germany goal in a 4-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup, Netherlands thrash Gibraltar 11/10/2021 AT 21:27

Although England reached the final of European championships, while Germany were knocked out by the Three Lions at the Round of 16 stage, Musiala insists he made the correct decision to represent Germany.

"Sometimes I didn't like thinking about it because it's a hard decision," he told BBC Sport

"At the end of the day, I just thought what was best for me and where it would feel most comfortable and I just chose Germany and you can't look back.

Everything is going in the right direction. I feel like I made the right decision even though England got to the [Euro 2020] final. I feel no regrets.

"I still have that love for England, my boys are there like Jude [Bellingham]. I always wish Jude the best. And if England are doing well, I'm happy."

Musiala went through the England youth ranks alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. He says the two remain close friends.

He added: "We are still in contact. We have always been good friends. Every England camp we were always in the same room, we were really close. It's crazy to think about how far we've come and he's doing well, scoring in the Champions League, playing in the Euros as well.

"It's nice, we change shirts after the games, it's all friendly but still we want to beat each other. It's crazy as we used to play at England together as friends and kind of now have a little rivalry.

"Before the game [against each other] we say 'hi' and stuff and we just leave it at that so we both focus on the game and then after the game we talk again so it's all professional."

Euro 2020 From Zlatan's successor to the Turkish Messi - Euro 2020's wonderkids to watch 07/06/2021 AT 13:53