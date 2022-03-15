Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says "tough cookie" Mohamed Salah is likely to be fit to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

However, he could be available as Liverpool look to move a point behind leaders Manchester City, who drew with Crystal Palace on Monday

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it,” said Klopp.

“It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Asked if Salah will be fit to play at Arsenal, Klopp said: "Looks like [it]."

Klopp also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is fit again after missing the last two matches, but James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are out due to illness.

Liverpool’s title chances were given a huge boost on Monday as City slipped up at Palace, drawing 0-0.

If Liverpool win their remaining 10 games, including a trip to the Etihad on April 10, they will be crowned champions.

"It's final after final after final that we play,” said Klopp.

“We're not 10 points ahead with 10 to go. It's in front of us, attack it, chase it, go for it. It's the only chance we have.

“The plan is to be as annoying as possible. We have to win our games. You know that but we are very ambitious and determined to do great stuff. Ten games to play a few really tough ones. They are all tough.

"Can we win all 10 games? It doesn't sound likely but we will give it a try.

“You build the whole season's basis until specific moments and then you are involved. Which is where we are. Two quarter-finals and not the worst spot in the Premier League but now we have to be ready for a long finish. We'll give it a try."

A trip to Arsenal could be one of Liverpool’s toughest remaining fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last five games in a row in all competitions and have only lost once in the league since early December.

“Mikel is doing an incredible job,” said Klopp.

“We have to be ready and I sense that we will be."

“Arsenal are a massive club, [Their] European qualification last few years was not exactly how they liked it. Top four would be a step in the right direction, they are an exciting team.

“Arsenal fans since I've been here have not always enjoyed it but they are now. Exactly how it is."

