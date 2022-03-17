Former Arsenal and England star Karen Carney MBE knows how it feels to lose her local football club, having seen non-league side Moor Green FC merge with Solihull Borough in 2007.

During a remarkable 18-year career, the midfielder won 144 caps for the national team and excelled at Birmingham City, Chicago Red Stars and Chelsea before becoming a regular broadcaster for Sky Sports and Amazon Prime.

But through it all, she has always held a special place in her heart for the club she started at and believes that the loss of The Moors harmed the local community.

And that's why Carney has teamed up with The National Lottery Football Weekends Campaign to celebrate local Football Clubs and Communities across the four home nations and promote the fact that over 100,000 tickets are being made available on a 'Buy One Get One Free' basis for selected local football club matches across the four home nations in March and April.

Having reflected on the campaign, Carney admitted that she misses going to see her local team with her family.

"I really miss going there. It is how I got my bond with my dad and how I started playing football," said Carney, who met inspirational coach Chloe McBratney at Barry Town United FC on Tuesday as part of The National Lottery Football Weekends campaign. Chloe, who is registered blind, lives with multiple health conditions and coaches the clubâ€™s thriving Pan Disability side.

"They had the best pitch going in Birmingham, or at least it felt like it.

"It was half a mile down the road - it left a hole in my community in Birmingham.

"I understand what local teams do.

"That's why support like this is massive. For me personally, I came through it, and I've seen it.

"My sister is a coach, and she said to me, Karen, not everyone is going to make it like you but what grassroots football does is massive for the community, gives people life skills and gives people something to look forward to every week.

"Non-league football in my house is very, very important, my mum and dad always took me to as many games as possible.

"Sometimes we couldn't go to Birmingham City, so we went and supported locally, so that is why I'm so passionate about this and so pleased to be a part of it."

The London 2012 Olympian believes that the over Â£12.5 million in financial support from National Lottery players during the pandemic has been vital to guaranteeing the long-term survival of non-league and local clubs across the UK.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on non-league football and local football clubs, with the essential financial support provided by sales of tickets, food and drinks stripped away.

And having experienced the loss of a local club, Carney is glad that some local communities will now be able to see their teams thrive.

Carney said: "I realised the gap it left in our community and didn't want that for anyone else, so that's why this initiative is so important because it supported those teams through that difficult period.

"The National Lottery Football Weekends Campaign is just another opportunity for people to get down there and get back and support their local team and their local community.

"We need to generate the interest again and get new audiences in as well, so it is a fantastic initiative, and fingers crossed we get lots of new people at non-league games soon."

The National Lottery has launched The National Lottery Football Weekends campaign alongside the four home nation football associations and 231 participating clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with the aim of attracting new fans to non-league and community football teams across the UK.

The England international added that supporting non-league football can have a massive positive effect on Women's football further up the pyramid.

She said: "Initiatives like this are massive. As I said, I came through it myself.

"Today, I'm here with a young girl called Chloe, who is a coach.

"She is visually impaired, and she and her guide dog coach in the community and I just think it is amazing.

"It is just as important to give the platform for young girls to play, see their coaches and be inspired by someone like Chloe.

"You have got to have somewhere to play at the start, and that starts at the grassroots level and starts within communities and locally.

"That is why this is so important."

