PSG have denied they pay Kylian Mbappe "sensationalist" contract figures, which were rumoured to be around €630m (£551.6m) across three years.

The Ligue 1 side released an official statement after various outlets quoted the astonishing figures, claiming the club “takes issue” with the alleged story and details surrounding Mbappe’s salary.

The statement read: “Following the sensationalist article published yesterday about the club and one of its players, Paris Saint-Germain takes issue with the alleged story and details, launched the capital club in a text sent to the press.

“The timing of publication is questionable a few hours before an important Champions League match.

“Paris Saint-Germain will not stoop to make any more comments. Everyone at the club is positively focused on the upcoming Champions League match tomorrow.”

Mbappe committed his future to PSG and signed a three-year contract extension in May amid speculation over a transfer to Real Madrid.

The contract has tied him down with the club until at least 2025, but there are reports the French international already wants to leave over supposed broken promises during the transfer window, and frustration at his role in the team.

Mbappe has since denied those claims, but according to France Bleu , the 23-year-old believes he made a mistake renewing his deal in Paris.

Asked about Mbappe's situation, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said: "For me it's outside of football and as long as it's outside of football it doesn't concern me at all and I'm very sincere towards all of you, I'm very focused on the competition, on the management of my group, on the importance of tomorrow's game, we have a Champions League match.

"Unfortunately something else came out, at least we won't be surprised tomorrow when we get up...we'll stay focused on the game nothing but the game and on the importance of the victory we have to get tomorrow night against Maccabi Haifa."

Despite the complications, the ongoing situation has hardly affected his form on the pitch.

Mbappe has scored 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions this season, including four goals in four Champions League appearances.

PSG lead the way in both Ligue 1 and in their Champions League group, and face Maccabi Haifa at home on Tuesday after beating AC Ajaccio 3-0 on Friday night.

PSG are level on eight points with Benfica at the top of Group H, both three ahead of Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

