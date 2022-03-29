Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France continued their preparations for the defence of the World Cup in Qatar with a 5-0 friendly win over South Africa.

Mbappe struck in the 23rd minute at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy before Olivier Giroud, starting in the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, added a second.

Mbappe then netted the third from the penalty spot in the 76th minute before Wissam Ben Yedder and Matteo Guendouzi also got on the scoresheet.

Netherlands fought back to draw 1-1 with Germany.

Thomas Muller put Germany ahead in first-half injury-time with his 43rd goal for his country, but Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn replied for Netherlands in the 68th minute.

Italy put the disappointment of missing out on a World Cup place behind them as they won 3-2 in Turkey.

Cengiz Under’s early goal put Turkey ahead but Italy, who were stunned in their play-off qualifier by North Macedonia, levelled through Bryan Cristante before two goals from Giacomo Raspadori.

Serdar Dursun struck a late second for Turkey.

Spain eased to a 5-0 victory over Iceland with Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia both scoring twice.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has been linked with the Manchester United job in the summer, but his side were fully focused on Tuesday evening.

Morata’s first-half double put them in charge before 19-year-old Yeremi Pino added a third. Sarabia then struck twice after two assists from Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

Norway were the biggest winners of the night as they thumped Armenia 9-0.

Joshua King netted a hat-trick and Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both scored twice in the romp after Armenia were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute.

Kristian Thorstvedt and Mats Daehli also grabbed a goal each for Norway.

Scotland were denied victory as Austria fought back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw.

Jack Hendry and John McGinn scored for Scotland but Michael Gregoritsch and Alessandro Schoepf replied within the last 15 minutes.

Rubin Colwill netted for Wales in their 1-1 draw with Czech Republic while Troy Parrott’s 97th-minute goal saw Republic of Ireland edge Lithuania.

Belgium won 3-0 against Burkina Faso, Hans Vanaken, Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke scoring, and Northern Ireland lost 1-0 at home to Hungary.

