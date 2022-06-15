La Liga are ready to take legal action against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in their belief that the two clubs have breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Spanish body has already submitted a complaint to UEFA, and has said they are willing to take the matter up to European Union courts as well as French and Swiss justice systems if they have to, reports Reuters

La Liga is said to have submitted the objection against Man City, who activated Erling Haaland’s €60 million release clause from Borussia Dortmund last month, to UEFA in April.

They then filed their complaint against PSG just last week.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had threatened such a response after Kylian Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG in May worth a reported £650,000 a week which will keep him in the French capital until 2025.

It had been widely believed that Mbappe would sign for Real Madrid before he committed his future to his current club, with Los Blancos having been his dream club as a child.

La Liga have said that Mbappe's contract extension with PSG "attacks the economic stability" of football in Europe.

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than €220m (£189m) after accumulating losses of more than €700m (£604m) in prior seasons, can close such an agreement," the Spanish organisation said after Mbappe’s renewal become public.

Tebas came under fire for his comments with Ligue 1 chairman Vincent Labrune responding that Real Madrid and Barcelona are not innocent when it comes to spending money.

Labrune said: “First, in relation to financial stability and sustainability, two of your clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - have broken a multitude of records in the past decade.

“In terms of transfer fees, these two clubs have broken the world record six times. In terms of player salaries, Real Madrid currently has two of the highest-paid players in world football sat on their bench [Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard].

“In terms of debt, Barcelona is reported to have a debt level of €1.5bn (£1.3m), and this is despite the European Court of Justice finding that Real Madrid and Barcelona benefitted from illegal state aid.

“Over the past 10 years, La Liga spent 32 per cent more on players than Ligue 1 and significantly more on foreign players outside your own league compared to Ligue 1.”

The report also said that La Liga's complaint against City could be expanded based on as yet unspecified "new data".

