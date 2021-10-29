Pep Guardiola says Xavi is ready for the Barcelona job as the Catalan Giants look to replace Ronald Koeman

Guardiola managed the club during its most successful spell as Barcelona won the treble in 2009 and another Champions League in 2011, with Xavi alongside Andres Iniesta in one of the best midfield partnerships of all time.

Xavi left a club legend in 2015 after 17 years with the club and has been playing for or managing Qatari football team Al Sadd since, but he now looks set to take the reins at Barcelona as a deal edges closer to completion

And while the Barca job will no doubt prove a huge step up, Man City manager Guardiola is convinced Xavi is ready.

"Ronald and myself know exactly that we depend and live and we are there for the results," he said.

"Nobody can survive without good results, not Koeman or Pep. All I can say is he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best, we can chat soon

"Xavi - I don't know what's going to happen. In case it happens I don't have any doubts he's ready to do the job. He knows the game, he has passion and I'm pretty sure he has more experience now than I had when I took over."

While the deal is not finalised and negotiations remain ongoing, club president Joan Laporta spoke of 'positive talks' with the former midfield maestro on Friday.

He said: "I am talking to him because he loves football, he is a huge Barca fan, it is one of his goals in his life.

"If he is the one able to manage this squad, I have a great relationship with him and he is a possibility because we will see how everything will continue evolving.

"These are private conversations between friends and I cannot explain what we talked about.

"I already told you and I cannot explain anything about our options because it will not be professional and it will affect our plans. I am sorry, but I cannot tell you anything.

"I have always said one day he will be Barca's head coach but I don't know when. We have great references about Xavi at Al Sadd.

"All our reports about Xavi are positive. We can talk a lot about Xavi but I cannot give you more details. He is in all the papers, but we also have other options."

