Two goals from Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid to a 2-1 win against 10-man Elche that took Los Blancos top of La Liga on goal difference.

Madrid started the day second following their goalless draw against Osasuna on Wednesday night, but it took them less than 22 minutes to open the scoring in southern Spain.

Mariano Diaz played Vinicius into space with a delightful flick and the Brazilian forward did the rest, producing an unerring left-footed finish into Kiko Casilla’s net.

The score remained the same at half-time, but Elche’s chances of finding a way back into the contest suffered a blow in the 64th minute when Raul Guti was shown a second yellow card.

Nine minutes later Luka Modric fed Vinicius in the box and after beating the covering defender, the striker delivered an exquisite dinked finish with his right foot to beat Casilla.

The goal was his seventh in La Liga this season and put his side within touching distance of three points.

Elche substitute Pere Milla struck late on to set up a nervy final few minutes for Madrid, but Los Blancos held on to go top on goal difference.

