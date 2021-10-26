Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for their Carabao Cup win over Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Arsenal have turned their season around after a dreadful start and continued their good form with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates with goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah.

Ad

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Arteta said it had been: “A really good performance over a team where the manager in every action is so committed.

League Cup Carabao Cup: Chelsea beat Southampton, Sunderland win at QPR 2 HOURS AGO

“We understood the game and what we had to do, we did this the right way.

“They gave us some issues, they always do, but we created a lot of shots and situations without being very clinical, we adjusted a few things at half time and we were better and stronger.”

Ben White was a concern after going off, but Arteta explained: “With Ben and with some others, he had a bug, so he wasn’t feeling great.

“We had some strong individual performances. They deserved the opportunity and grabbed it. We have hunger and desire and players willing to work, we need to carry on with this run and win more matches.”

Goalscorer Calum Chambers was pleased with his goal, and his part in the win against difficult opponents.

"It was good, it was a nice moment, I was pretty confident it went over [the line] so I was just waiting for him [the referee] to give it!” he said.

"He [Arteta] told us to keep going, play the way we want, it's always hard against Leeds, they play in a very unique way, we stood up to the test and came away with the win."

League Cup Arsenal through to Carabao quarters with win over Leeds 5 HOURS AGO