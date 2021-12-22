In a cagey affair, neither Brentford nor Chelsea looked like they could break the deadlock as their EFL Cup quarter final threatened to go the distance, but Thomas Tuchel's side found a way, sneaking a 2-0 win thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty.

A west London derby that had glimpses but nothing more, both sides came close to notching that elusive goal that would have sent them to the semi-finals of this competition, but both goalkeepers, Alvaro Fernandez in the home net and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the away, stayed alert and on hand to divert any danger that came their way.

Ad

The Bees came the closest of the two sides with three standout chances in the first half: the first coming off the head of Yoanne Wissa who really should have scored on 11 minutes after a peach of a cross from Rico Henry: the Chelsea 'keeper on hand to palm away.

League Cup Arsenal draw Liverpool, Chelsea will face Tottenham in semi-finals 16 MINUTES AGO

Mathias Jensen was then denied by Kepa with a back post header of his own, after a good burst to the byline by the energetic Bryan Mbuemo.

Left wing-back Henry would have his chance on 41 minutes: displaying great pace to leave Cesar Azpilicueta in his wake and force the save from the Spanish shot-stopper at his near post as the £72 million man got down well to stop with his feet.

That was not before a powerful drive from Xavier Simons that stung the palms of Fernandez, but the Brentford keeper was equal to it and held well.

Fernandez was called into action eight minutes into the second half; a Rico Henry deflection almost diverted a dangerous Marcos Alonso cross into his own net, but with ten minutes to go, captain Pontus Jansson wasn't so lucky.

Good interplay from substitutes N'Golo Kante and Reece James built the crossing opportunity for the right wing-back, and the sliding Swede gave his Spanish team-mate no chance in the home goal as Thomas Frank watched on, ruing his luck.

It would only get worse for the German as Alvaro Fernandez felled Christian Pulisic with five minutes to play, and Jorginho stepped up with superb composure to double the cushion and send the Blues into the last four.

Chelsea are through to the semi-finals, and although toothless at times, the European champions got the job done over their west London rivals.

TALKING POINT - SUPER SUBS

They may have started three academy graduates, but the Blues had to delve into their star-studded bench to win the game.

All the goals had substitutes involved; James and Kante linking up for the opener, and Jorginho scoring the spot kick that American Pulisic had won after a darting run into the box.

That said, the three youngsters had some decent touches.

Harvey Vale was the standout; linking well with Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic in the advanced playmaking roles, but Jude Soonsup-Bell was often crowded out up top, as the 17-year old struggled to get into the contest and was sacrificed at half-time by Tuchel.

Xavier Simons impressed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, but he was withdrawn for the vastly superior James with quarter of an hour to go, and the England international showed his true quality as he steered Chelsea Wembley way.

Brentford Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Fernandez 7, Pinnock 6, Jansson 6, Sorensen 6, Canos 6, Janelt 6, Jensen 6, Baptiste 8, Henry 7, Mbeumo 7, Wissa 6, Toney 6, Norgaard 6, Ghoddos 6, Onyeka 6, Forss 6.

Chelsea: Kepa 7, Azpilicueta 6, Chalobah 7, Sarr 7, Simons 6, Kovacic 6, Saul 5, Alonso 7, Barkley 6, Vale 7, Soonsup-Bell 6, Jorginho 7, Pulisic 6, Mount 6, James 7, Kante 7.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SHANDON BAPTISTE, BRENTFORD

A man thoroughly undeserving of being on the losing side.

Curiously taken off with 15 minutes to go as Thomas Frank chased the game, the midfielder was all-action: driving his side forwards in the transition on the counter, as well as doing his bit to maintain defensive shape and structure, harrying and hassling out of possession when allowed.

He showed intricate skill to get out of tight situations, and proved to be one of the best ball-carriers on the park as he outshone big name midfield duo Saul Niguez and Kovacic in the Chelsea engine room.

A brilliant display, begging the question: why doesn't he start more games in the league?

KEY MOMENTS

11': CHANCE, BRENTFORD! WHAT A SAVE! Henry flies down the left on the overlap and crosses at the second time of asking... Wissa with the header! Kepa with the save.

32': GOOD SAVE! Brentford again work it well down the left through Mbeumo, and his cross is towards Jensen at the back stick! Strong stop from Kepa to deny him.

41': GOOD SAVE! Kepa again coming to Chelsea's rescue as Henry bears down on goal using his frightening pace leaving Azpilicueta in his wake, and his effort at the near post is well saved by Kepa.

80': OWN GOAL, CHELSEA! Pontus Jansson diverts a James cross into the roof of his own net after good play in the right half-space from Kante, and the Swede swiped and gave his keeper no chance. 1-0 Chelsea.

85': PENALTY, CHELSEA! Fernandez catches the onrushing Pulisic as he comes out, and the Blues have a spot kick to seal the deal. // GOAL! Jorginho makes no mistake! 2-0.

KEY STAT

Transfers Real Madrid genuinely interested in Rudiger; Trippier enquiries made - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 11:00