Liverpool will host former boss Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Manchester City lost their first Carabao Cup tie in four years this week and their conquerors, West Ham will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight.

Arsenal will take on League One side Sunderland, who beat Queens Park Rangers on penalties on Tuesday night, while Premier League leaders Chelsea face west London rivals Brentford.

The quarter-final matches will be played in the week of 20 December.

West Ham ended City's four-year hold on the competition at the London Stadium on Wednesday night when they defeated the defending champions on penalties.

The Hammers, who have twice been runners-up but never won the League Cup, will now take on London rivals Spurs, who beat Burnley 1-0 in midweek.

Sunderland's prize for their penalty shootout win against QPR, meanwhile, is a return to the capital to play Arsenal in December.

Arsenal have won the competition twice before, but not since 1993.

Chelsea, the most recent winners of the competition not from Manchester having lifted the League Cup in 2015, face a quarter-final at Brentford where they recently battled to a 1-0 Premier League win.

Meanwhile, Leicester remain in the hunt for a fourth success in the competition, and first since the 1999-2000 season, and will take on eight-time winners Liverpool at the end of December.

Quarter-final draw in full

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester City

