Arsenal will play Liverpool while Chelsea will face Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The semi-finals are set to be played over two legs, though there are reports that this could be reduced to one.

The first leg will take place on the week commencing January 3 and the second leg will be played on the week commencing January 10.

The final will be played at Wembley on February 27.

