Manchester City defeated Wycombe 6-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup despite resting many of their biggest names.

There briefly appeared to be a shock on the cards as Brandon Hanlan scored in the 22nd minute, but Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalised seven minutes later.

City manager Pep Guardiola had to do without injured trio John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan, and both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri were unavailable.

The Spaniard gave the nod to Zack Steffen, CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete and Josh Wilson-Esbrand as he fielded an unfamiliar backline. Youngster Romeo Lavia was also given the chance for first team experience.

Riyad Mahrez put City ahead two minutes before the 45 minutes, and Phil Foden added a third.

In the second half, Ferran Torres added a fourth, Mahrez notched his second, and another youngster, Cole Palmer, added a late sixth to send City into the fourth round.

Elsewhere, Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich City, courtesy of rare goals for Takumi Minami (twice) and Divock Origi.

Premier League new boys Watford lost 3-1 at home to Stoke City, and Everton also suffered an upset as they lost 8-7 on penalties to QPR after drawing 2-2.

Brentford beat Oldham Athletic 7-0, Burnley were 4-1 winners over Rochdale, Leeds United (6-5) beat Fulham on penalties after a goalless draw.

Preston beat Cheltenham 4-1, and Sunderland continued their good form with a 2-0 win over Wigan.

