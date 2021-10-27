Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Tyler Morton, saying he needs to build his body strength to complement an ‘outstanding’ football brain.

Morton was handed a start as the Reds beat Preston 2-0 to reach the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

At 18, Morton has time on his side to develop - but he impressed his manager with his performance at Deepdale on Wednesday.

“You can see Tyler Morton,” Klopp told Sky Sports of the midfielder. “We have to send him to the gym as if he gets a body, he's a brilliant footballer.

“There are some things to come physique wise, but the football brain is outstanding.”

Reflecting on the win that came courtesy of goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, Klopp said: “Preston played an inspired game, atmosphere was nice, nobody got injured, so it was a perfect night.”

Liverpool will now turn their attentions to a home game with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, followed by Atletico Madrid's visit to Anfield in the Champions League next Wednesday.

