The International Football Association Board (IFAB) are set to make the option for five substitutions per match permanent at their annual general meeting in March.

As the body that determines the Laws of the Game, IFAB are football’s rulemakers. According to The Athletic , having originally given competitions temporary dispensation to permit teams to make five substitutions a game as a response to the fixture congestion caused by Covid, they are expected to prolong the rule change indefinitely.

Ad

In October, IFAB’s advisory panels proposed that all competitions should allow five substitutions per match. A statement released at the time read: “In May 2021, due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on global football, the IFAB board of directors approved a further extension to the temporary amendment (introduced in May 2020) giving all top domestic and international competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2022 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes.

The Emirates FA Cup Palace promote Hartlepool manager's wife fundraising for brain tumour AN HOUR AGO

“Following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently in the Laws of the Game (2022/23 edition), FAP-TAP [IFAB’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels] today recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half time) should stay the same.”

The Premier League decided against allowing five changes last season, a situation which has continued this term. While there have been several votes on the matter, none have passed.

Most major European leagues have adopted the five substitutes rule, making the Premier League an outlier. While the option to make five substitutes comes with benefits in terms of player welfare, injuries and fatigue, it is controversial given its potential to further advantage wealthy clubs with deeper squads.

IFAB are also set to discuss the wording of the offside law, with attendees to be updated on trials of an alternative wording proposed by Arsene Wenger. As FIFA’s chief of global football development, the former Arsenal manager has suggested that a player should be ruled onside if any part of his body is level with the second-last defender.

While the idea was set to be trialled in China, the plan had to be put on ice owing to Covid. There will also be a fresh update on the uses of semi-automated offside technology.

Premier League Dembele deal was never close - Tuchel 6 HOURS AGO