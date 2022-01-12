Jurgen Klopp has hit back at questions over a raft of false positive Covid-19 tests last week that led to Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal being postponed.

The game was originally scheduled for January 6 but was called off after Liverpool reported a “rapidly growing number” of Covid-19 cases to the EFL.

However, it later emerged that the vast number were false positives and Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only player to test positive again.

Speaking ahead of the rearranged tie with Arsenal on Thursday, Klopp was asked about the circumstances around the postponement.

“What would you think I mean when I talk about false positives?” said the Liverpool manager, who tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year.

“A false positive is when you get a positive test back. When you are able to do a re-test, you get a result which makes it look like a false positive because this test was negative.

“It doesn't change anything for your quarantine but you need to know, you have to do a third test. In between, you cannot use the players - that's how the rules are for all of us. If the third test negative as well then that is it. But that is four days later, we couldn’t have done anything different.

“In the first moment we got the positives tests, we had to consider it was the right result. PCR tests, by the way.”

Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are both back in training ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

The Egypt international, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, has fewer than 18 months left on his current deal.

"Nowadays it's dangerous with these interviews," said Klopp.

"We know, I know, that Mo wants to say. We want him to stay. That's where we are. These things take time, I cannot change it. It's all in a good place."

"There are so many things in negotiations," he added. "It's a third party too, with the agent. It's nothing to worry about, it's a normal process.

"I am positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you are. They know the club and know the people dealing with things here. We cannot say anything about it."

