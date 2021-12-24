The dates for both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-finals have been confirmed despite calls for the games to be reduced to a one-off match.

Chelsea will take on London rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday January 5, before heading across the capital for the return match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week later on Wednesday January 12.

Ad

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday January 6 before the return match at Anfield on Thursday January 13.

Premier League Arteta: I don’t establish my authority by being dictatorial 7 HOURS AGO

Traditionally, the English League Cup semis are played over two-legs but with major fixture disruption and concerns over player welfare amid the coronavirus crisis, there have been calls to play the ties over a single game.

“Honestly, if I had to decide, maybe it would be to play one game and not two” said Spurs boss Antonio Conte following his side’s 2-1 quarter final win over West Ham.

Especially for the situation we are living – but we have to respect the rules.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side reached the final four after beating Leicester on penalties agreed with his Tottenham counterpart.

“I think it would be better with one game absolutely.” he said. “If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one.”

All four clubs will also be involved in FA Cup action in January, competing in the third round and possibly the fourth round should they progress.

The 2021 Carabao Cup semi-finals were played over one leg due to 2020-21 season being truncated because of the Covid crisis.

Premier League Premier League clubs may be able to delay releasing players for AFCON 19 HOURS AGO