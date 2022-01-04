Premier League side Liverpool have cancelled first-team training after a rise in positive Covid-19 tests within the squad.

Despite having a fully vaccinated squad Liverpool have been hit by a number of positive tests in the last couple of weeks and were missing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip and forward Roberto Firmino for Sunday’s 2-2 draw away at Chelsea, whilst also being without manager Jurgen Klopp and three other members of staff.

Now The Athletic report that there have been more positives in the squad and training has been cancelled, although their training centre itself at Kirby remains open.

The report adds that there has been no application to cancel Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was himself absent for the weekend game against Manchester City last Saturday as he reported his second positive Covid-19 test, with striker Eddie Nketiah also absent with Covid-19.

However the squad has been further reduced with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all linking up with their respective countries ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last month Liverpoold had to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones as they had to self-isolate due to their own positive tests.

