The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed.

That request has now been granted, with the first leg now to take place on January 13, with the second leg a week later.

According to Dominic King of the Mail, Liverpool have forfeited home advantage for the second leg.

A statement from the Reds said : "The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases among players and staff.

"The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

"The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled.

"As a result, the first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on Thursday January 13, kick-off 7.45pm GMT. The return will take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday January 20, also getting under way at 7.45pm.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”

Liverpool will now shift their focus to the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds are scheduled to face Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday.

Should the game against the Shrews go ahead, Liverpool will take the field without Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

