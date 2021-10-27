Manchester City suffered their first Carabao Cup defeat in five years as they lost on penalties at West Ham.

David Moyes’ side secured a 0-0 draw to force the match to a shootout and they had Said Benrahma to thank when he scored the winning penalty for a 5-3 margin.

Alphonse Areola - who saved from Phil Foden in the shootout - had impressed before the decisive penalty kicks, and West Ham were up against a strong City side as Pep Guardiola included both Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in his team.

City have been Carabao Cup champions since 2018, meaning 2022 will finally see a new team lift the trophy.

Tottenham were another capital club to find themselves through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, with another Lancastrian side seeing the exit. Lucas Moura scored with a header in the 68th minute to send Burnley out of the competition.

Leicester City were another side who needed penalties to squeeze through as they went into the last eight with a 4-2 win on penalties. Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman scored for the home side as they drew 2-2 with Brighton, who scored through Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu.

Brentford secured a 2-1 win at Stoke City as Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney scored in the first half only for Romaine Sawyers to give the home side hope just before the hour mark.

Liverpool went through with a 2-0 win at Preston courtesy of goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

