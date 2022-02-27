Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said there must be room for sentiment in football, after his decision to keep faith with Caoimhin Kelleher for the Carabao Cup final was rewarded with victory over Chelsea.

The Reds secured the trophy in a spectacular penalty shootout . Kelleher did not make a save in the 11-10 win, as victory was secured when his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga - who was thrown by Chelsea for penalties - sent his effort high over the bar, moments after the Irish stopper had lashed home his effort.

Klopp could have selected Alisson Becker, but elected to remain loyal to the man who helped get the team to the final.

“Even in professional football there should be space for some sentiment,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Caoimhin Kelleher is a young boy, plays in all the competition, what do I do?

“I am two things, a professional manager and a human being and the human being won. He deserves it.

"At the training centre we have a wall that all goalkeepers are on who won something and Caoimhin can go on it - that's how it should be - absolutely great.”

Liverpool remain in the running for four trophies, but Klopp is not getting carried away.

"That is the start, we are not silly,” the German said. “We need to have luck - we had luck, that could have been 5-5."

Klopp is spoilt for choice in the goalkeeping ranks, and had high praise for his two shot-stoppers.

"Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me," said Klopp. "There are other good goalkeepers out there but this goalie is absolutely insane.

"But to be honest for me Caoimhín Kelleher is the best number-two goalie in the world as well.

"The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible."

