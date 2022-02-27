Thiago Alcantara was in tears after picking up an injury during the warm-up that ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.

The midfielder had been named in the starting XI by Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool boss was forced into a reshuffle in the minutes before the game.

Pitch-side cameras caught the Spain international in tears and being comforted by Reds team-mate Alisson Becker.

“A big loss for Liverpool,” said Gary Neville on commentary for Sky Sports. “Tears for Thiago.”

Klopp turned to Naby Keita to replace Thiago in his side at Wembley.

Following the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool have a run of games where they are playing twice a week for a considerable period and Klopp will hope the problem with Thiago is not too serious.

The Reds face Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday, followed by clashes with West Ham, Inter Milan, Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester United before an international break.

