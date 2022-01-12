Play was halted for almost seven minutes after a supporter was taken ill during Tottenham’s League Cup semi-final match with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Chelsea were leading 1-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate when, in the 86th minute, the match was stopped after referee Andre Marriner was alerted to an incident in the stands behind Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal.

Spurs’ Twitter said: “Play has been paused due to a medical emergency in the crowd.”

The players chatted among themselves during the pause, while Spurs’ captain for the night Harry Kane was pictured talking with Marriner.

The match eventually resumed in the 92nd minute with eight minutes of stoppage time added on.

Spurs tweeted: “Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to the supporter who was taken ill.”

Chelsea advanced to the League Cup final with Antonio Rudiger scoring the only goal on the night, a week after they beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

