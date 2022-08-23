Fulham were stunned at Crawley Town in a 2-0 defeat in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Marco Silva made 10 changes from the side that beat Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League last Saturday, but fell behind after 16 minutes when Tom Nichols’ left-footed effort from the centre of the box found the bottom right corner.

Ad

The home side impressed in the first half as Fulham found them difficult to break down.

Transfers Willian’s Premier League return imminent with Fulham close to signing free agent – reports 17/08/2022 AT 15:29

Silva brought on Martial Godo and Terry Ablade after half time but it made no difference as Liverpool loanee James Balagizi doubled Crawley’s advantage which they held for the final 40 minutes.

Crawley are 23rd in League Two with four defeats and one draw, whereas Fulham are yet to lose in the Premier League.

When the final whistle blew, there was a pitch invasion from the Crawley fans.

Leicester survive huge scare

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen was the hero of the Foxes penalty shootout against League Two’ Stockport.

After 90 minutes, the match was 0-0, but Iversen saved three penalties to send Brendan Rodgers’ side through.

Bournemouth also needed penalties to beat Championship club Norwich after a dramatic 2-2 draw at full-time.

Adam Idah thought he scored the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant Brooklyn Genesini to level in the 92nd minute.

Bournemouth scored all of their spot kicks to go through to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa overcame an early goal from Bolton Wanderers to win 4-1 with Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brentford all progressing to the third round.

Premier League Southampton rescue point against Leeds, Brighton held by Newcastle. Fulham draw at Wolves 13/08/2022 AT 16:29