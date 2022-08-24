Manchester City have drawn Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup in one of seven all-Premier League ties for the last 32.

The third round sees the Premier League teams who are competing in Europe join the competition with defending champions Liverpool hosting League One side Derby.

Ad

Tottenham travel to Nottingham Forest in a repeat of this Sunday’s Premier League game, whilst Manchester United play Aston Villa.

Premier League Ten Hag runs about a bit, Man Utd players 'impressed' – The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO

There will be at least two League One or Two teams in the fourth round as Stevenage play Charlton and MK Dons face Morecambe.

Due to the congested fixtures for teams playing in European competitions in September and October, caused by the Qatar World Cup, the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place later than usual on the week commencing November 7.

All matches that are level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties with no extra time.

Carabao Cup third round draw in full

Leicester v Newport

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

Premier League 'I know exactly why he chose this club' - Varane pleased to reunite with 'warrior' Casemiro YESTERDAY AT 13:38