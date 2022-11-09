EFL Cup: Arsenal 1-3 Brighton as it happened - Danny Welbeck amongst the goals as visitors stun Gunners
League Cup / Matchday 1
Emirates Stadium / 09.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 1-3 BRIGHTON
Another memorable victory for Brighton at the Emirates! Their 6,000 fans are in great voice as Roberto De Zerbi's side claim their place in the fourth-round.
It's a first home defeat of the season for Mikel Arteta's side, who simply weren't at the races tonight.
90'
FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
Brighton still have some defending to do.
85'
HOLDING HEADER
Holding with a header from a free-kick but it bounces into the gloves of Steele. Time running out for the Gunners.
82'
CHANCE!
Jesus creates the space for a shot but instead plays it into Martinelli. His shot is tame though and saved by the feet of Steele.
80'
ARSENAL SUB
Xhaka comes on for Lokonga, who has had a disappointing night.
79'
BRIGHTON SUB
Sarmiento is tiring and is replaced by Undav.
75'
BRIGHTON SUB
Enciso makes way for Estupinan for the final 15 minutes.
74'
BRIGHTON COUNTER
Brighton may not be quite finished yet, as Arsenal are caught on the counter, but Welbeck opts for a shot when a pass was perhaps the better option and only wins a corner.
72'
ARSENAL SUBS
Time to get serious. With his side staring a third-round exit, Arteta brings on Jesus and Zinchenko, replacing Vieira and Tierney.
71'
Goal
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-3 BRIGHTON (TARIQ LAMPTEY)
After being fed by Gilmour, Lamptey takes a couple of touches to set himself and fires the ball between the legs of Hein to give Brighton some breathing space in the tie!
68'
BRIGHTON ON TOP
Brighton have only grown in confidence since taking the lead, which came slightly against the run of play. Their fans are in great voice, too.
66'
65'
REPEAT IN THE MAKING?
Brighton were the last team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates - back in April when it ended 2-1. Are on we for a repeat tonight?
62'
DOUBLE ARSENAL SUB
Martinelli and Gabriel come on for Marquinhos and Saliba.
60'
BRIGHTON SUB
Webster replaces Dunk.
59'
SHOCKS ON THE CARDS
Brighton are ahead at the Emirates. Tottenham are now trailing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest. Could it be a night of big shocks in the EFL Cup?
58'
Goal
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-2 BRIGHTON (KAORU MITOMA)
Brighton are ahead for the first time in the game!
Lovely one-touch football from the visitors, with Enciso, Sarmiento and Veltman combining on the right.
Sarmiento slips in Mitomo who plants it into the right-hand corner and celebrates with the travelling supporters.
52'
HUGE SAVE!
Steele to Brighton's rescue once more! The Brighton goalkeeper somehow keeps out Nelson's header from six yards out!
49'
OFF THE POST!
Nketiah shoots first-time from Tierney's pass and it looks for all the world that it's heading in. Steele gets a fingertip to it, pushing the ball onto the post and it bounces to safety.