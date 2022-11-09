Liverpool v Derby LIVE! Can third tier Rams shock under-strength Reds?

League Cup / Matchday 1
Anfield / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
0
3
0
2
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/derby-county/teamcenter.shtml
Derby County
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 09/11/2022 at 22:05 GMT
PENALTY 5
Live comment icon
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Elliott sends Wildsmith the wrong way.
PENALTY 5
Live comment icon
DERBY MISS!
Kelleher makes a fantastic save to deny Dobbin.
PENALTY 4
Live comment icon
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Nunez just sneaks a penalty wide of Wildsmith.
PENALTY 4
Live comment icon
GOAL FOR DERBY!
Sibley sends Kelleher the wrong way.
PENALTY 3
Live comment icon
LIVERPOOL MISS!
An awful penalty from Firmino. He stuttered then chipped high over the bar.
PENALTY 3
Live comment icon
DERBY MISS!
Kelleher saves from Forsyth diving to his left.
PENALTY 2
Live comment icon
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Oxlade-Chamberlain sends Wildsmith the wrong way.
PENALTY 2
Live comment icon
DERBY MISS PENALTY!
Kelleher saves from Hourihane diving to his right.
PENALTY 1
Live comment icon
LIVERPOOL MISS PENALTY!
Wildsmith saves from Bajcetic
PENALTY 1
Live comment icon
GOAL FOR DERBY!
McGoldrick scores.
FULL TIME
Live comment icon
WE HAVE PENALTIES!
90+5'
OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN PUTS DEEP BALL INTO AREA
But it is too deep for Elliott who cannot keep it in play.
90+1'
Live comment icon
DERBY GETTING READY FOR PENALTIES
Knight and Rooney come on. Bird and Smith come off.
87'
Live comment icon
GOOD STOP FROM WILDSMITH
More good work on the right flank from Doak and Elliott heads towaards goal at the front post but the Rams stopper pushes away.
86'
DOBBIN PUTS CROSS IN FROM LEFT FLANK
And McGoldrick gets a header to the ball but it is a comfortable save for Kelleher.
82'
ELLIOTT HAD TO SCORE!
He ran onto a clipped through ball from xx but he did not get a great contact on it and Wildsmith managed to stretch a hand out and parry to safety.
80'
MCGOLDRICK PUTS THROUGH DOBBIN
And he races to the edge of the box but shoots straight at Kelleher.
75'
Live comment icon
DOAK COMES ON FOR CARVALHO
73'
OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN SHOOTS FROM 20 YARDS
But once more his effort is wide of the target.
71'
Live comment icon
MENDEZ_LAING GOES OFF
He's looked Derby's most dangerous player. He's replaced by Thompson.