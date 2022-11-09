Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur live! - Game ends in 2-0 win for Steve Cooper's side

League Cup / Matchday 1
City Ground / 09.11.2022
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
    Updated 09/11/2022 at 21:45 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us.
    Spurs slump to defeat against 10-man Forest
    90+5'
    FULL-TIME: NOTT'M FOREST 2-0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    The full-time whistle sounds at the City Ground and Forest have done it! They have made the fourth round for just the second time in 17 seasons and are in the hat for the last 16 draw. Report to follow.
    90+2'
    FOREST TRY AND KEEP IT IN THE CORNER
    Johnson tries to keep it in the corner, and gets taken down by Dier. Whilst the striker continues to stay down, the Spurs man picks up a petulant yellow card for chucking the ball onto the body of the Forest man.
    89'
    There will be five minutes added on to be played.
    85'
    81'
    OFFSIDE! TOTTENHAM HAVE GOAL RULED OUT
    Tottenham have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Dier's looped cross towards the back post is nodded in by the Brazilian, and he thinks he's scored, but the flag is up on the far side.
    79'
    GREAT SAVE!
    GREAT SAVE!
    Hennessey tips over Spence's header from Lenglet's cross from the left over the bar! Great stop. The following corner comes to nothing.
    78'
    Nottingham Forest
    Triple change for the Tricky Trees.
    76'
    RED CARD!
    RED CARD!
    Mangala is shown a second yellow for Forest after an awful scissor-like challenge from behind on Richarlison. Forest will have to finish this game with ten men.
    Orel Mangala
    Red card
    Orel Mangala
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    73'
    CLEARED OFF THE LINE!
    The corner comes in for Spurs and it brings panic inside the box. Sanchez catches Yates with a high boot whilst trying to go for the ball, but it evades his grasp. Richarlison then bundles into Hennessey as he tries to scramble it in, but Worrall somehow hooks the ball clear off the line!
    However, the whistle is blown for a foul after all of that.
    73'
    GOOD CLEARANCE
    Bentancur's cut-back for Richarlison into the penalty area is hooked clear by Williams and Spurs have a corner.
    69'
    Nottingham Forest
    GREAT SAVE BUT HE SHOULD SCORE!
    Johnson has a huge clear-cut chance to score as he is played in behind by Mangala with a superb ball forward. The Welshman only has Forster to beat, but his close-range effort is well stopped by the Spurs goalkeeper! That should've been 3-0!
    68'
    ANOTHER BOOKING
    ANOTHER BOOKING
    Mangala bundles down Spence mid-run as he cannot keep up with the Tottenham man's pace. Another booking.
    67'
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Bissouma is now booked for Spurs for bringing down Yates.
    66'
    YELLOW CARD
    YELLOW CARD
    Lingard picks up the first booking of the game.
    65'
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Djed Spence is on for Spurs in the place of Matt Doherty. The former Forest man gets a great reception from the home fans.
    63'
    POOR PASS!
    Surridge is played into a dangerous area, and he advances into the box with only Sanchez for company, but his subsequent through ball to release Lingard in on goal towards the inside-left channel is poor and the chance is gone!
    61'
    Nottingham Forest
    Aurier is replaced by Williams, and Awoniyi comes off for Johnson as Steve Cooper opts to make a double switch for Forest.
    58'
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Conte has responded with a whole host of changes for Spurs.
    OFF: Kane, Skipp, Perisic
    ON: Kulusevski, Gil, Richarlison
    57'
    Nottingham Forest
    Jesse Lingard
    Goal
    Jesse Lingard
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    GOALLLLL! FOREST HAVE TWO!
    Lingard has his first goal in Garibaldi red! A great counter attack from Forest there as they are now 2-0 up!
    Aurier surges down the right byline and floats a cross for Sturridge at the back post, and the striker sends a flick-on back across goal for Lingard, and he has an easy tap-in past Forster!