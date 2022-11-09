Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur live! - Game ends in 2-0 win for Steve Cooper's side
League Cup / Matchday 1
City Ground / 09.11.2022
90+5'
FULL-TIME: NOTT'M FOREST 2-0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
The full-time whistle sounds at the City Ground and Forest have done it! They have made the fourth round for just the second time in 17 seasons and are in the hat for the last 16 draw. Report to follow.
90+2'
FOREST TRY AND KEEP IT IN THE CORNER
Johnson tries to keep it in the corner, and gets taken down by Dier. Whilst the striker continues to stay down, the Spurs man picks up a petulant yellow card for chucking the ball onto the body of the Forest man.
89'
There will be five minutes added on to be played.
85'
81'
OFFSIDE! TOTTENHAM HAVE GOAL RULED OUT
Tottenham have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Dier's looped cross towards the back post is nodded in by the Brazilian, and he thinks he's scored, but the flag is up on the far side.
79'
Nottingham Forest
GREAT SAVE!
Hennessey tips over Spence's header from Lenglet's cross from the left over the bar! Great stop. The following corner comes to nothing.
78'
Nottingham Forest
Triple change for the Tricky Trees.
76'
Nottingham Forest
RED CARD!
Mangala is shown a second yellow for Forest after an awful scissor-like challenge from behind on Richarlison. Forest will have to finish this game with ten men.
Red card
Orel Mangala
Nottingham Forest
73'
CLEARED OFF THE LINE!
The corner comes in for Spurs and it brings panic inside the box. Sanchez catches Yates with a high boot whilst trying to go for the ball, but it evades his grasp. Richarlison then bundles into Hennessey as he tries to scramble it in, but Worrall somehow hooks the ball clear off the line!
However, the whistle is blown for a foul after all of that.
73'
GOOD CLEARANCE
Bentancur's cut-back for Richarlison into the penalty area is hooked clear by Williams and Spurs have a corner.
69'
Nottingham Forest
GREAT SAVE BUT HE SHOULD SCORE!
Johnson has a huge clear-cut chance to score as he is played in behind by Mangala with a superb ball forward. The Welshman only has Forster to beat, but his close-range effort is well stopped by the Spurs goalkeeper! That should've been 3-0!
68'
Nottingham Forest
ANOTHER BOOKING
Mangala bundles down Spence mid-run as he cannot keep up with the Tottenham man's pace. Another booking.
67'
Tottenham Hotspur
Bissouma is now booked for Spurs for bringing down Yates.
66'
Nottingham Forest
YELLOW CARD
Lingard picks up the first booking of the game.
65'
Tottenham Hotspur
Djed Spence is on for Spurs in the place of Matt Doherty. The former Forest man gets a great reception from the home fans.
63'
POOR PASS!
Surridge is played into a dangerous area, and he advances into the box with only Sanchez for company, but his subsequent through ball to release Lingard in on goal towards the inside-left channel is poor and the chance is gone!
61'
Nottingham Forest
Aurier is replaced by Williams, and Awoniyi comes off for Johnson as Steve Cooper opts to make a double switch for Forest.
58'
Tottenham Hotspur
Conte has responded with a whole host of changes for Spurs.
OFF: Kane, Skipp, Perisic
ON: Kulusevski, Gil, Richarlison
57'
Nottingham Forest
Goal
Jesse Lingard
Nottingham Forest
GOALLLLL! FOREST HAVE TWO!
Lingard has his first goal in Garibaldi red! A great counter attack from Forest there as they are now 2-0 up!
Aurier surges down the right byline and floats a cross for Sturridge at the back post, and the striker sends a flick-on back across goal for Lingard, and he has an easy tap-in past Forster!