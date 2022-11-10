Manchester City will host defending champions Liverpool in a blockbuster fourth-round EFL Cup clash.
City had won the tournament four years in a row before Liverpool beat Chelsea in last year’s final.
Ad
League Cup
Man Utd beat Villa in EFL Cup after thrilling six-goal second half
Manchester United, who were the last team to advance with a 4-2 win over Aston Villa, will host Burnley.
Newcastle face Bournemouth in an all-Premier League clash while Leicester travel to MK Dons and Brighton go to Charlton, the last London club in the draw.
- Man Utd beat Aston Villa after thrilling six-goal second half
- Maddison, Rashford included in England World Cup squad
The matches will be played on December 19 and December 20, just a few days after the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar on December 18.
EFL Cup fourth-round draw
- Wolves v Gillingham
- Southampton v Lincoln
- Blackburn v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle v Bournemouth
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Manchester United v Burnley
- MK Dons v Leicester
- Charlton v Brighton
World Cup
'Resilience to keep fighting' – Rodgers’ praise for Maddison after World Cup call-up
Barclays WSL
‘A proud moment’ – Toone signs Man Utd contract extension
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad