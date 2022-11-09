Nottingham Forest advanced to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground to extend their unbeaten run at home to four matches in all competitions.

The first half ended goalless in the East Midlands, but Steve Cooper’s side came the closest to breaking the deadlock as Taiwo Awoniyi’s effort cannoned back off the post in the 10th minute.

However, the Reds struck 10 minutes into the second half to take the advantage in the cup tie, as Renan Lodi’s curling effort from the edge of the 18-yard box found its way past Fraser Forster and into the far corner.

Forest’s night then got even better seven minutes later as Jesse Lingard nodded home Sam Surridge’s flick on at the back post to score his first goal for the club.

The home side had to play out the last 14 minutes of the cup tie with ten men, as Orel Mangala was sent off for a second bookable offence following a reckless challenge on Richarlison.

The Tricky Trees held their nerve late on to dump Spurs out of the competition and will find out who they play in the next round when the draw takes place on Thursday evening.

TALKING POINT - Forest deserving of win, Spurs poor again

This performance and result came at the right time for Cooper's men, as it arguably is right up there with their best of the season so far. From the first minute, the Reds came out with intent and throughout the game, they looked the more threatening of the two sides. Special mentions have to go to both Jesse Lingard and Sam Surridge, who linked up very well together in the attacking third of the pitch for Forest and combined for the second goal.

As for Tottenham, it is another game where they conceded the first goal, but this time, they were not able to recover despite bringing both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison off the bench in the second half. More often than not, their play felt disjointed and lacked cohesion. Antonio Conte has a lot of work on his hands if he intends to switch up his side's approach, and the only prolonged spell of pressure that Spurs had in the game was when Forest went down to ten men, and that says a lot about where this team is at right now.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground Image credit: Getty Images

The Brazilian full-back had one of his best games in a Garibaldi shirt this evening for Forest and showed the fans signs of the player they know he is. Lodi got on the scoresheet with a beautiful strike, and carried out his defensive duties well.

The 24-year-old made a total of two successful tackles, won an aerial duel and made one key pass. A good night's work for the man on loan from Atletico Madrid.

PLAYER RATINGS

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey 7, Aurier 7, Worrall 7, Boly 7, Lodi 8, Yates 6, Mangala 5, O'Brien 6, Lingard 7, Awoniyi 6, Surridge 7. Subs: Williams , Johnson 6, Colback 6, Cook 6, Gibbs-White 6.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Lenglet 6, Doherty 6, Skipp , Bissouma , Hojbjerg 6, Sessegnon 5, Kane 6, Perisic 6. Subs: Spence 6, Bentancur 6, Kulusevski 6, Gil 6, Richarlison 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10’ - OFF THE POST - Awoniyi sees his effort hit the post from close-range! Lingard comes for the rebound, but Forster turns Lingard's subsequent header behind for a corner with a good save.

32 - GOOD SAVE! - Perisic leads a Spurs break down the right, and sends in a low cross towards the back post for Kane to tap-in, but the striker is unable to make the contact on the ball. The rebound falls to Doherty at the edge of the penalty area, and he hits a low and powerful strike towards the near corner which is on target, but Hennessey does well to make an important save!

50’ - GOAL! (Renan Lodi) - Lodi gives Forest the lead in this cup tie! The left-back who cuts inside and advances to the edge of the box, bends one around Fraser Forster and into the far corner from range! A great finish from the Brazilian!

57’ - GOAL! (Jesse Lingard) - Lingard has his first goal in Garibaldi red! A great counter attack from Forest there as they are now 2-0 up! Aurier surges down the right byline and floats a cross for Sturridge at the back post, and the striker sends a flick-on back across goal for Lingard, and he has an easy tap-in past Forster as he nods it in!

81’ - TOTTENHAM HAVE GOAL RULED OUT - Tottenham have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Dier's looped cross towards the back post is nodded in by the Brazilian, and he thinks he's scored, but the flag is up on the far side.

KEY STATS

Nottingham Forest advance to the fourth round of the League Cup for just the second time in 17 seasons.

Forest (1.43) had the better expected goals (xG) value outright through the game compared to Spurs (0.56). They also had the better threat than their opponents during the second half (1.21) and from open play (1.32) despite Tottenham having 59% possession and completing 150 more passes than the hosts.

