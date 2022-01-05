Charlton Athletic Community Trust enjoyed a memorable Monday, after their pair of London Sport Award nominations resulted in England international Eric Dier presenting them with a major gong at the historic London Guildhall.

Having been nominated, but missing out on The Elite Sport in the Community Award, in association with the Mayor of London, the Trust took home The Young Londoners Award, in association with Sported, for the work it undertakes with children and young adults across south-east London and Kent.

One of the inspirational initiatives that Charlton run are The Upbeats, a team for those with Down's syndrome, which trains every Saturday.

And Thomas Sandgaard, owner of the League One club, said: "It's amazing, on behalf of Charlton Athletic Football Club, I'm so proud of our Community Trust and what they do in south-east London every day.

Most importantly, our Community Trust reaches so many groups that are either underprivileged or, in so many other ways, it doesn't get reached by public service or other parts of the community, so it's so important what they do.

Over the last five years, the annual London Sport Awards, in association with the City of London Corporation, has grown to become the biggest celebration of grassroots and community physical activity and sport in the city.

And this year's showpiece event once again recognised, celebrated, and shone a light on the stories of the incredible individuals, groups, and organisations for their outstanding work across the capital, helping Londoners of all ages and backgrounds to be physically active.

Charlton's triumph was announced in a pre-recorded message from Tottenham and England ace Dier, who is also an ambassador for sponsor Sported.

And Tom Burstow, deputy CEO of the company, said: "It's wonderful to be here - it's been a fantastic night.

"To see so many great causes and organisations here together - all of whom are amazing at what they do in the community, supporting people in London through sport. We're delighted to be here and be part of this amazing evening.

It's great for Charlton. They have a long history of doing fantastic work in the community. I'm delighted to see them win here tonight because it really does recognise the amazing achievements they've made.

"Sport is critical and that's been proven throughout the pandemic. To use sport as a vehicle to keep healthy, as well as physically and mentally well, is brilliant and I hope we continue to see that through the recovery in every community in London."

